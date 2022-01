UBS has initiated a buy on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 1,000. The firm believes that TVS Motors offers strong fundamentals and the company is well positioned in the electric vehicle (EV) space. According to UBS, if TVS is able to on-board a financial investor for EV vertical, it can mean a big potential upside for the stock.

