Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on November 22

Updated : November 22, 2019 08:26 AM IST

Indian shares are expected to open flat on Friday following muted sentiment in global markets. Among the stocks in news today, sources told CNBC-TV18 that Adani group has emerged as a strong contender to acquire DHFL, while Tech Mahindra said it signed an agreement with Business Finland for research and development in 5G and 6G. Laurus Labs said the USFDA issued three observations for the API manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam.


Here are the top stocks to watch out for today:




  • Adani Enterprises: CNBC-TV18 reports that Adani Group could be a strong contender to take over DHFL.

  • SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar expects the DHFL case to be resolved in specified timelines of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

  • Laurus Labs: The USFDA issued three observations for its facility located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

  • BHEL: Crisil downgrades long term ratings from ‘AA+’ to ‘AA’ and revises the outlook from ‘Negative’ to ‘ Stable’.

  • The government proposes to sell up to 2.5 crore shares of RITES at a floor price of Rs 293 per share.

  • Finolex Cables introduces a fast-moving range of electrical wire accessories.

  • Tata Power raises Rs 1,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

  • Tech Mahindra says it has signed an agreement with Business Finland for research and development in 5G and 6G.

  • Tarmat says CEO Dilip Varghese and COO Jerry E. Varghese have resigned from their respective post with immediate effect.

