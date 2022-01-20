Top metal stock picks: PhillipCapital prefers JSPL, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel

PhillipCapital's vice president for metals and mining, Vikash Singh prefers NALCO and JSW Steel for the short-term perspective. For the long term, Singh prefers Tata Steel. "JSPL, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel is the pecking order," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Singh also believes for the next couple of quarters, non-ferrous plays are better than ferrous ones. For steel, the next quarter is expected to be stable to marginally weak, as the cost pressure for steel companies would continue, he said.

PhillipCapital's vice president for metals and mining, Vikash Singh prefers NALCO and JSW Steel for the short-term perspective. For the long term, Singh prefers Tata Steel. "JSPL, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel is the pecking order," he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Singh also believes for the next couple of quarters, non-ferrous plays are better than ferrous ones. For steel, the next quarter is expected to be stable to marginally weak, as the cost pressure for steel companies would continue, he said.

Also Read:

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.