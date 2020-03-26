  • SENSEX
Top F&O trading strategies for the day from market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management

Updated : March 26, 2020 10:05 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.

Chaturmohta’s stock recommendations for today's trade:
  • Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 310 and target of Rs 332.
  • Buy Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,020 and target of Rs 2,160.
  • Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 585 and target of Rs 630.
  • Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 127 and target of Rs 110-112.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
