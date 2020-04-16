Top F&O stock picks by market expert Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management

VIDEOS

Updated : April 16, 2020 09:20 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Ashish Chaturmohta, head-technical and derivatives of Sanctum Wealth Management on what is moving the markets today.

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,750 and target of Rs 3,940-3,980.

Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,350 and target of Rs 2,520.

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 13,550 and target of Rs 12,800.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.