#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Top F&O stock picks by market expert Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market expert Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct on what is moving the markets today.

Amit Gupta’s stock ideas for the day are:

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank - Sell 1,660 Put Call option at Rs 15-17 with a stop loss of Rs 26 and target of Rs 1.

  • Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 304, target of Rs 335.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV