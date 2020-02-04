Associate Partners
Top F&O picks by market expert Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory

Updated : February 04, 2020 09:03 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwal’s top stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Buy Bata India - buy 1900 Strike Call with a stop loss of Rs 25, target of Rs 60.

  • Buy Dabur - buy 500 Strike Call with a stop loss of Rs 7, target of Rs 24.

  • Sell RBL Bank buy 300 Put Optioin with a stop loss of Rs 5, target of Rs 18.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
