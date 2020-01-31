Top 'buy' and 'sell' ideas by market veteran Mitessh Thakkar

In his latest analysis and commentary, market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.



Sell CESC below Rs 715 with a stop loss of Rs 730 and a target of Rs 685.



Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 516 and a target of Rs 534.



Sell IDFC First with a stop loss of Rs 42 and a target of Rs 38.



Buy Ipca Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 1,250 and a target of Rs 1,325.



