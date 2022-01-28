Top banking stock picks: JM Financial prefers SBI in PSUs, likes ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Canara Bank

Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities continues to like State Bank of India (SBI) as top pick amongst public sector undertaking (PSU) banks.

Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities continues to like State Bank of India (SBI) as the top pick amongst public sector undertaking (PSU) banks. He likes Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) and has a target price of Rs 300 on Canara Bank. He is constructive on Axis Bank, he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. His pecking order in the banking space is ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI.

Also Read:

Watch the accompanying video for more