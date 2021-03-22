Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Monday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
- Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 915
- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,030, target at Rs 1065
- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,350
- Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 207
Shrikant Chouhan, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities
- Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 360
- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 230
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.