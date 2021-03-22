Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 22, 2021 10:55 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 915

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,030, target at Rs 1065

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,350

- Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 207

Shrikant Chouhan, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities

- Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 360

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 230

Catch all live market updates here

: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.