Titagarh Wagons buys Precision Shipyard's land, infra assets; Shipbuilding orderbook may jump 3x in 3 years

Wagon maker Titagarh Wagons is gaining in trade after acquiring land and infrastructure assets of Precision Shipyard in West Bengal's Falta. The company plans to expand its existing shipbuilding business and the acquisition will help enhance its capability and capacity.

Wagon maker Titagarh Wagons is gaining in trade after acquiring land and infrastructure assets of Precision Shipyard in West Bengal's Falta.

The company plans to expand its existing shipbuilding business and the acquisition will help enhance its capability and capacity.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary, VC & MD of Titagarh Wagons said the acquisition will enable the company to cater to larger and complex vessels.

He said the company currently has an orderbook of Rs 400 crore in shipbuilding and aims to have a 3x orderbook in the next 3 years.

Watch video for more.