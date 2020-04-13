These are market guru Sudarshan Sukhani's top stock recommendations

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 13, 2020 10:36 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Bharti Airtel is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 475 and a target price of Rs 505. Escorts is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 665 and a target price of Rs 720. Just Dial is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 345 and a target price of Rs 300.

ONGC is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 80 and a target price of Rs 74.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.