These are market guru Mitessh Thakkar’s top stock recommendations for today’s trade

Updated : December 10, 2019 09:18 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

  • HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,232, target of Rs 1,265.

  • JSW Steel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 254, target of Rs 269.

  • Tata Power Company is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 54.50, target of Rs 48.

  • HCL Technologies is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 559, target of Rs 538.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
