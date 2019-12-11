#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
These are market expert Sudarshan Sukhani's stock recommendations

Updated : December 11, 2019 09:47 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best-known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 646 and a target of Rs 631.

  • Sell MCX with a stop loss of Rs 1,125 and a target of Rs 1,050.

  • Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 266 and a target of Rs 278.

  • Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 256 and a target of Rs 274.

