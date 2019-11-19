These are market expert Rajat Bose's top stock recommendations for today

VIDEOS

Updated : November 19, 2019 10:47 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com on what is moving the markets today.

Bose’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 402.50 and target of Rs 414 and Rs 417.



Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,253 and target of Rs 1,285 and Rs 1,297.



