These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations for today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 25, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

IndusInd Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target price of Rs 295.

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is a sell with stop loss of Rs 280 and target price of Rs 255.

Power Grid is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 152 and target price of Rs 138.

NIIT Technologies is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 900 and target price of Rs 955.

Britannia Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,300 and target price of Rs 2,450.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.