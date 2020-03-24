These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations for today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 24, 2020 09:28 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Axis Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target price of Rs 260.

HDFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,580 and target price of Rs 1,350.

ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 300 and target price of Rs 260.

HDFC Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 810 and target price of Rs 700.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 840 and target price of Rs 960.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day:

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.