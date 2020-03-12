  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Mutual fund assets inch up to a record Rs 28.29 lakh cr
Bear market fears grip global shares
Gold India prices slip amid profit booking
Rupee slips to 17-month low of 74.25 against dollar
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations for today

Updated : March 12, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Thursday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for today's trade:

  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 396 and target price of Rs 420.

  • Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 965 and target price of Rs 1,010.

  • IndusInd Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 870 and target price of Rs 800.

  • Tata Steel is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 310 and target price of Rs 285.

  • Bank of Baroda (BoB) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 70 and target price of Rs 57.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement