These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations for today

Updated : March 12, 2020 09:40 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Thursday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.



ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 396 and target price of Rs 420.



Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 965 and target price of Rs 1,010.



IndusInd Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 870 and target price of Rs 800.



Tata Steel is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 310 and target price of Rs 285.



Bank of Baroda (BoB) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 70 and target price of Rs 57.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.