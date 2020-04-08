These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:18 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Maruti Suzuki is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 4,400 and a target price of Rs 5,000

Axis Bank is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 385 and a target price of Rs 420.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 3,590 and a target price of Rs 3,700.

Cadila Healthcare is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 305 and a target price of Rs 330.

Hindalco is a 'buy' with a stop of Rs 96 and a target price of Rs 110.

