These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:18 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Maruti Suzuki is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 4,400 and a target price of Rs 5,000
  • Axis Bank is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 385 and a target price of Rs 420.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 3,590 and a target price of Rs 3,700.
  • Cadila Healthcare is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 305 and a target price of Rs 330.
  • Hindalco is a 'buy' with a stop of Rs 96 and a target price of Rs 110.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
