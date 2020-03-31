These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations

VIDEOS

Updated : March 31, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Tuesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 2,970 and a target price of Rs 3,050.

Colgate Palmolive (India) is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,190 and a target price of Rs 1,240.

Divis Laboratories is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,880 and a target price of Rs 1,930.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 327 and a target price of Rs 342.

Titan Company is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 930 and a target price of Rs 975.

