These are market expert Ashwani Gujral's top stock recommendations

Updated : April 16, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Thursday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

UPL is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 340 and a target price of Rs 385.

Britannia Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 2,800 and a target price of Rs 2,910.

HCL Technologies is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 470 and a target price of Rs 495.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 1,190 and a target price of Rs 1,140.

Bajaj finance is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 2,100 and a target price of Rs 2,050.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.