Looking to up market share from 5% now to 7-8%, says Tega Industries’ Mehul Mohanka

In this special show, Inside Out, the focus is on the Tega Industries, a company listed in December 2021 and in the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about Nelco, a satellite communication, or VSAT, service provider. It is used for data transmission.

Buy / Sell Tega Industries share TRADE

In this special show, Inside Out, the focus is on the Tega Industries, a company listed in December 2021. The issue saw solid subscription — it was oversubscribed by around 220 times. On the listing day, the stock was up 60-70 percent, but it has since run into rough weather and could not scale those highs again.

The company is from the global mill liner industry. A mill liner ius used to run a mill. These products form a part of the mining companies’ opex (and not the capex). The global industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of around 6 percent and moved from around a $1.8 billion market value to become nearly a $3 billion market. This growth will be driven by higher demand for copper and other metals due to the electric vehicle manufacturing push.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mehul Mohanka, MD & CEO of Tega Industries, said, “As per estimates, we are at number five in terms of the ranking of market share. We see ourselves in order to grow to roughly around 7 to 8 percent of the market share from the current 5 percent in the next two years.”

In the ‘Swotlight’ segment, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra talks about Nelco, a satellite communication, or VSAT, service provider. It is used for data transmission. VSAT technology uses a type of antenna that receives and transmits data to ensure communication in remote areas.

Watch video for more