Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced February 23rd as the record date for the buyback.

This buyback is the company's fourth buyback and the total size is Rs 18,000 crore. It's a tender buyback, in which TCS will buy 4 crore shares at a fixed price of Rs 4,500 per share.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.