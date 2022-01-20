Tata Motors will continue to perform well: LKP Securities' Ashwin Patil

Tata Motors will continue to perform well with domestic push and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), said Ashwin Patil, research analyst at LKP Securities.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Tata Motors will perform well going forward with domestic push as well as the JLR numbers panning out. So demand is strong and Tata Motors is one of the stocks which one needs to watch out for.”

However, said Patil, companies like Sona Comstar looks better in the electric vehicle (EV) space. He said, “The EV story is panning out well and the push giving up by Maharashtra government on building up charging stations and enhancing the infrastructure overall. Definitely, these companies are on for a good move going forward.”

He further said that companies like Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors are also getting into the electric vehicle (EV) space and therefore he expects to see increased competition as M&M will be coming up with a large array of EV products.

