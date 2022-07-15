    Home

    Tata Motors, Maruti top picks for Macquarie, downgrades Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto

    videos

    Tata Motors, Maruti top picks for Macquarie, downgrades Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto

    By Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
    Macquarie remains bullish on the auto sector and believes there are 3Ms at play in the auto names, margins, market share and market growth. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and TVS Motor Company are top picks for Macquarie.

    Macquarie remains bullish on the auto sector and believes there are 3Ms at play in the auto names, margins, market share and market growth.
    The firm believes there is an upside risk to earnings for auto names on the back of market share gains, margin improvement and the fact that commodity prices have cooled off. There is a cyclical recovery in demand which means that there is an upside risk to the earnings for the next couple of years.
    Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and TVS Motor Company are top picks for Macquarie.
    
    Chip shortage easing, but there are pain points: IESA
    The brokerage house has upgraded Escorts to an ‘outperform’ from ‘neutral’ with a target price of Rs 1,768 and has downgraded two stocks, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland, to ‘neutral’ from ‘outperform’.
    Also Read: Car firms in India are adjusting to the vanishing middle class
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
