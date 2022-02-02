Tata Motors, Cipla, Motherson, Tata Consumer in focus; here's what experts say

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gaurang Shah, Senior VP of Geojit Financial Services and Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst at Yes Securities, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gaurang Shah, Senior VP of Geojit Financial Services and Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst at Yes Securities, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about Tata Motors, Cipla, Motherson Sumi, Tata Consumer, Amara Raja Batteries, Sterlite Technologies and Jubilant Foodworks.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.