Taking Stock: Market expert Jai Bala is negative on Ashok Leyland, Havells

Markets erased all the gains seen earlier in the week on Friday with the frontline indices ending with cuts of 1 to 2 percent. BSE companies erased a market cap of Rs 4 lakh crore on Friday alone. For the week, Nifty, Sensex and Nifty Bank slipped over a percent each.

Markets erased all the gains seen earlier in the week on Friday with the frontline indices ending with cuts of 1 to 2 percent. BSE companies erased a market cap of Rs 4 lakh crore on Friday alone. For the week, Nifty, Sensex and Nifty Bank slipped over a percent each.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and Jai Bala, CMT at Cashthechaos.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about Ashok Leyland, Havells, banking and financials, midcap IT and auto sector.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.