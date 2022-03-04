Taking Stock: IT sector may outperform the market, says Rohit Srivastava

Markets remained under pressure on the back of the Russia Ukraine crisis. The markets fell for the fourth straight week recording the longest losing streak in the last 2 years. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Agarwal, Co-Founder & Partner at Ashmore Investment Management India and Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

Markets remained under pressure on the back of the Russia Ukraine crisis. The markets fell for the fourth straight week recording the longest losing streak in the last 2 years.

For the week, Nifty was down about 2.5 percent but the bigger underperformer was the bank Nifty which was down almost 6 percent. However Nifty IT and metals index outperformed with gains of 2 percent and 7.3 percent respectively.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Agarwal, Co-Founder & Partner at Ashmore Investment Management India and Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist at Indiacharts.com, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about IT, metals, oil & gas and FMCG sector.

