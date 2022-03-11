Taking Stock: Experts decode stocks to watch as markets slide and recover

Indian market snapped their 4 week losing streak to end the week in the green. 38 Nifty stocks gave positive returns with pharma and IT stocks gaining the most. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com and Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Avendus Alternate Strategies, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com and Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Avendus Alternate Strategies, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about SBI, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Cipla, Lupin, Granules and IT sector.

