Taking Stock: Experts decode road ahead for Indian equity markets

Indian equity market made a solid start to the new financial year - FY23. Nifty gained almost 3 percent for the week and ended near 2-month highs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com and Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting Financial Services, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

Indian equity market made a solid start to the new financial year - FY23. Nifty gained almost 3 percent for the week and ended near 2-month highs.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.Com and Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting Financial Services, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They spoke at length about ABB, Alembic Pharma, Motherson Sumi, auto, sugar, IT, banking, metal and oil & gas sector.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.