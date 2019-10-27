#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Information Technology

Sushil Kedia of Kedianomics: Expect Infosys to touch new highs if it is able to sustain Rs 600

Updated : October 27, 2019 08:51 PM IST

Sushil Kedia, founder of Kedianomics, is bullish on the Infosys stock despite a whistleblower complaint against the company. He shared his views on the IT major and other stocks in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On markets, he said: "I am indeed looking at Nifty going into a new high over the next week or say by end of first week of November but this new high comes in as an irregular B wave which is an indication that the long term 5-10 year bull market is very much still strong.

"However, after hitting this new high the room is clearly open and we will come back and confirm it to you when that signal comes, right now it is a forewarning that there will be a sharp slide coming back and perhaps creating a 12-month new low maybe by first week of January and who know whether this comes by some undiscounted global macro event out of Europe or the US elections force a postponement of US-China trade deal, we do not know the news yet but this is how the charts are pegged and they are being supported by a very tough situation on most of the global equity charts.

"However, after that correction I am looking at 3-4 years of sustained bull market."

On Infosys, Kedia said: "While there is too much panic around corporate governance thing and I think Infosys is the beacon of corporate governance and keeping that in mind these kind of events have come and gone and what the charts are telling me is that if Rs 600 odd survives, and I find a reversal candle forming in a day or two against the news flow, I will be willing to sail for Infosys hitting new highs and going back to Rs 900. That is one my chakri trades for this Diwali."

On IndiGo, he said: "IndiGo has cracked a lot and now I think another Rs 300-350 can go on IndiGo and even does a minor breach of Rs 1,100 where pandemonium may come but at that point if we find a reversal candle, we are keeping it as a chakri trade for this Samvat and IndiGo at a sub Rs 1,100 will be again a great buy for a move back to Rs 2200."

On Tata Global Beverages, he said, "A lot of bullish consensus is there which we also agree upon for the longer run but for the short run again it is a chakri category stock, I think Rs 240 may crack where panic may come in and again Tata Global Beverages will race past Rs 300."

Kedia added: "Time Technoplast is a good quality company, has corrected a lot over the last few years, I think it can even be a five-bagger. ITD Cementation can also be a five-bagger; eClerx, Deepak Fertilisers and BASF are my three-baggers. These are my rocket trades with a one-year view."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
