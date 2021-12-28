Supriya Lifescience looking to add more APIs, says margin to remain over 40%

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 percent against its issue price of Rs 274. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Satish Wagh, CMD of the company said, “Currently, we are increasing the strength of the R&D and the R&D focus will be on more and more new APIs and intermediates in the near future. We are confident that we will be able to deliver more and more APIs.”

Saloni Wagh, Whole-time Director of the company said, “In the first half of this year, EBITDA margin is about 42 percent and this is mainly because our penetration in the regulated markets has also increased to 49 percent. So whatever EBITDA margin you are currently seeing about 40 percent odd would be sustainable in the coming few years as well.”

