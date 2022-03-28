Supreme Petrochem stock in focus; here’s why

Supreme Petrochem is in focus as the stock is trading with huge volumes. It is up 8 percent and the volumes are around three times the daily average volumes that the stock trades at. The stock has seen that move come in the last two weeks it says and that is when the company actually announced an expansion of an expandable polystyrene unit in Maharashtra.

The company will be expanding phase two of its Maharashtra unit by 30,000 metric tonnes per annum. They have also approved setting second line of XPS with capacity of one lakh M3 and they raised masterbatch and compounds capacity by 50,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The company will not be taking any debt for this expansion it will be funded via internal accruals.

