Sun Pharma gets exclusive rights to commercialise dermatology drug Winlevi in US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced that it has got exclusive rights to commercialise a dermatology drug called Winlevi in the US markets.

Pharma firms Sun and Cassiopea had signed an exclusive licensing supply agreement, which becomes effective on August 31. Therefore, Sun can commercialise the drug used for acne, now that the waiting period is over. Meanwhile, Cassiopea is expected to be the exclusive supplier of Winlevi to Sun Pharma and is likely to be available in the US from Q42021 onwards.

According to analysts, the development is positive for Sun but it is factored in since the announcement of the agreement was made earlier in the year and analysts say, however, Sun could see around $300-350 million of peak sales from the drug. It should probably also help negate the genericisation that it has seen in one of its key acne drugs that is in the dermatology portfolio, Absorica.

