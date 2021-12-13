Sun Pharma Advanced Research surging; here’s why

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), which is the research and development (R&D) arm of the Sun group is an outperformer, up around 49 percent in the past year itself.

The company said that it will be presenting updated clinical data for one of its drugs under discovery, which is SCO-088, at the 63rd ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting. This meeting takes place in the US.

To put that work into perspective - this particular molecule has been granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA as well as the European Union. So this provides exclusivity, reductions. The drug under development is for leukaemia, which is an oncology condition.

This year has been significant for SPARC because they had announced raising around Rs 1,200 crore via warrants which are issued to the promoter Dilip Shanghvi, as well as 34 investors, including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and that, took place in May-June of this year.

