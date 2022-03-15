Sugar stocks buzzing: Here's what triggered the move

Sugar stocks are under slight pressure on Tuesday but have seen good gains in last few days. Find out what has triggered this move today.

Sugar stocks have seen massive movements in this month - the stocks are seeing some profit taking today but have surged a lot in this month itself.

Balrampur Chini Mills is up 36 percent, Dhampur Sugar is up 48 percent, Dwarikesh Sugar is up 45 percent, Triveni Engineering is up 38 percent and these are just month-to-date moves.

These stocks are slightly away from their 52-week high levels.

