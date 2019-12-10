Sudarshan Sukhani recommends a 'buy' on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Updated : December 10, 2019 09:13 AM IST

In his latest analysis, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.



Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 494 and a target of Rs 509.



Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,020 and a target of Rs 1,075.



Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 140 and a target of Rs 148.



Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 575 and a target of Rs 550.



: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.