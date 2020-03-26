  • SENSEX
Sudarshan Sukhani recommends a buy on these stocks today

Updated : March 26, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day:
  • Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target price of Rs 350.
  • Marico is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 241 and target price of Rs 255.
  • NTPC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 78 and target price of Rs 83.
  • STAR which is Strides Arcolab is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 315 and target price of Rs 335.

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
