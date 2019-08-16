Stock market guru SP Tulsian positive on Apollo Hospitals and Indraprastha Gas

VIDEOS

Updated : August 16, 2019 04:09 PM IST

Stock market guru SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com on Friday said he is positive on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL).

"On all front, the operational performance, debt reduction and the GST rejig is in favour of the healthcare services. These factors have seemed to be working quite well in favour of Apollo Hospitals. I think one can remain invested in Apollo Hospitals maybe till 2019. The stock can see a further upside of about 10 percent from 2019 itself," Tulsian said.

"I am impressed with the Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and IGL numbers. Maybe in MGL, there was volume de-growth so the market was not very happy. The geography in which the IGL is operating is seen to be working in their favour on both CNG and PNG. Post results, today morning we have given a buy call on the stock," he added.

Talking on Moody's downgrades of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tulsian said, "This rating agency downgrades have become a mockery and laughing talk for the investors as they make-up maybe after one week or after one month. Last week, when the stock touched the low of about Rs 440, I had said it is a very good buy. If you focus purely on fundamentals, things seem to be very much in place. I donâ€™t understand what is the point in getting scared with this rating agencies downgrades."

Speaking about Bombay Dyeing, he said, â€œProbably investors are taking a call on the huge land bank which is held by the company and that seems to be giving them a good value. If you see the financial performance, it is entirely the real estate which is driving, though, we donâ€™t see the consistency in the financial performance now, more especially after the real estate companies are asked to book the income only on completion of the project."

