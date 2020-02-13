Stock market expert SP Tulsian remains positive on this bank stock

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : February 13, 2020 04:42 PM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market expert SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com gave his top stock picks in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

SP Tulsian is a well-known equity analyst. A fundamental analyst with more than three decades of experience, Tulsian has an acute sense of logic and is respected for his frank and forthright views.

Talking about banks, he said, “We have been keeping positive bias on IndusInd Bank. It’s ruling at Rs 1,250-1,260 or Rs 1,240 and with a couple of months' view, one can look for a return of about 10 percent.”

“The rural reach of SBI is giving a big kick to insurance and asset management business. I am keeping a positive view on SBI Cards IPO as well. Going forward the company will come out with a marketcap close to Rs 50,000-55,000 crore, but we may see the marketcap going up by about 30-40 percent immediately on the listing in SBI Cards. Therefore, SBI Cards IPO plus asset under management, now SBI being the largest one having surpassed HDFC AMC, seems to be the kicker for the stock,” he added.

When asked about Yes Bank, Tulsian said, “The fate of this bank will be that somebody will come and take it over. If that happens, the swap ratio will be at a damaging valuation of the existing shareholders of the bank.”

Speaking about Dr Reddy’s, he said, “We continue to have our select buy call on Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Lab and Biocon. Therefore, considering the acquisition of Wockhardt’s Indian formulation business and having posted good Q3 numbers by DRL, probably we will not take a buy call on DRL.”