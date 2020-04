Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Friday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,200 and target price of Rs 1,080.

TCS is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,730 and target price of Rs 1,660.

Infosys is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 615 and target price of Rs 570.

HDFC Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 845 and target price of Rs 790.

Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,060 and target price of Rs 1,120.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.