Stock kahuna Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on this FMCG major

Updated : February 03, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of of s2analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

  • Berger Paints India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 560.

  • Castrol India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 146.

  • Nestle India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 15,000, target of Rs 16,200.

  • Tata Motors is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 171, target of Rs 156.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
