Stock ideas to trade for today by market expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Updated : November 19, 2019 02:06 PM IST

Market expert Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities gave his verdict on important stocks for Tuesday's trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Shrikant Chouhan’s stock ideas are:

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85, target of Rs 92.

Sell HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target of Rs 1,110.

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
