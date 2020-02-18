Stock expert Shubham Agarwal of Quantsapp Advisory recommends some F&O strategies to trade for today

VIDEOS

Updated : February 18, 2020 09:48 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert Shubham Agarwal, CEO and head of research at Quantsapp Advisory on what is moving the markets today.



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - 2,200 strike Call option can be bought and 2,240 strike Call option can be sold. Net spread cost is at Rs 18, look for a target of Rs 35 with a stop loss at Rs 8.



PVR – 2,100 strike Call option can be bought with a stop loss of Rs 25 and target of Rs 52.



Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) – 80 strike Put option can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 0.50 and target of Rs 4.



Agarwal’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

