Stock analyst Nooresh Merani of Asian Market Securities recommends a buy on these stocks today

Updated : November 04, 2019 11:05 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Nooresh Merani of Asian Market Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Merani’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy NBCC with a stop of Rs 37.50 and target of Rs 44



Sell Berger Paints with a stop of Rs 525 and target of Rs 460



