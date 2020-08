VIDEOS

Updated : August 07, 2020 04:57 PM IST

On CNBC-TV18's brand new segment - Stock 360, Anuj Singhal takes a 360 degree stock check on chemicals firm SRF Ltd. The stock is up about 7 percent for the month and 18 percent for the year. From its 52-week low it has rallied 64 percent.

SRF is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.