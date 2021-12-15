CLSA raises target price on M&M, here’s why

In our daily section, Standout Brokerage Report, we look at a report by CLSA on Mahindra & Mahindra stock. CLSA has sharply raised a target price on Mahindra & Mahindra to Rs 1,220 versus their earlier target price of Rs 1,090.

CLSA believes that the sharp turnaround in consolidated earnings and RoE has driven this re-rating on M&M. They are estimating consolidated RoE to rise from 9 percent from FY21 to up to 16 percent by FY23.

In terms of core businesses, they expect a strong earnings growth both for farms and autos with a consolidated CAGR of 20 percent over the next two years.

