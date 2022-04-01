Standout Brokerage Report: BofA Securities upgrades CONCOR, and Adani Ports

There is an interesting deep dive on capital goods from BofA Securities. They have upgraded two stocks - Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Adani Ports.

On CONCOR, BofA has raised target price to Rs 760. They have raised the FY22- FY24 earnings by 10 to 14 percent. They have raised their estimates on sales and volumes going forward.

On Adani Ports they have raised the target price to Rs 854 versus the target price of Rs 796. They have partially raised the volumes guidance by 10 percent versus 8 percent earlier which would mean that earnings will go up by 4 percent.

