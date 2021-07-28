Spotlight on SIS; here’s why

VIDEOS

July 28, 2021

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Security and Intelligence Services (SIS).

SIS is a market leader in security, facility management and cash logistics solutions with operations across India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. In the last five years, it has successfully integrated five acquisitions and has filled the portfolio gaps.

Despite being number one and number two players in security and facility management respectively, market share remained at 3 and 4 percent. It targets close to double-digit market share in domestic businesses by FY25.

The company, under its five-year strategic plans, targets doubling of market share across segments in India and higher share of solutions business. It plans that over 20 percent of the EBITDA should come from solutions business by 2025.

The management has maintained its long-term guidance of having 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth organically, also maintained RoCE of 20 percent and cash conversion of over 50 percent.

The analyst believes that SIS will deliver long-term sustainable growth aided by healthy deal pipeline and strong institution.

Investors can accumulate this stock and add on declines.