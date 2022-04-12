Spandana Sphoorty agrees to settle some dues with founder and former MD Padmaja Reddy

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Spandana Sphoorty and its founder MD have agreed to settle on certain dues - this is not a full settlement but on some payments.

This could be seen as the first step towards the settlement, it is certainly very far from the two parties calling it a truce but there are some related party transactions where Padmaja Reddy is a beneficiary and vice versa, which will be settled as part of this agreement, which will be made public over the course of the next week or so.

it is understood that this settlement includes Spandana Mutual Benefit Trust (SMBT), through which Padmaja Reddy is operating a gold loan business, is going to pay about Rs 20 crore to Spandana’s gold loan subsidiary, which is Criss Financial and in turn, there will be a settlement, which includes Spandana paying about Rs 26 crore to Abhiram, which is a third-party company but in which Padmaja Reddy has about 60 percent stake.

